Rotary Club welcomes corporate member

MILTON — Custom Container Solutions (CCS), located in the Milton Industrial Park, is the newest corporate member of the Milton Rotary Club.
The club recently welcomed the company and Director of Sales Jamie Walker and Comptroller Caleb Fetterman, who gave the history and update on the company, which moved to Milton a little sooner than planned, due to a fire at their old plant.
It has three production lines at the new facility, compared to one at the old plant. This allowed the firm to increase production. It is making between 5,000 and 7,000 containers/dumpsters per year. It was noted that one of their smaller containers (30 cubic feet) should be welded every 15 minutes. It should move from the production line, to being finished and painted, within two hours.
Peak sales time starts in the spring. Most of the trash haulers are notorious for not planning ahead for their busy time and start calling, company officials said. CCS has been trying to get ahead of this by increasing inventory over the winter to prepare for the surge. Because of this, CCS has increased its prices as the customer will pay more to get it immediately.
Labor is a main issue faced by the company, supply has been an issue in the past, especially for paint. In the past two weeks, the company had a 25% turnover in its welding labor force. It takes a full six months to get the welders trained, but some don’t stay long, which is a constant issue for CCS. These welders do not need to be certified, and the company will train them. They can start at approximately $20 per hour. In 2021, the company increased wages by 20% and they are still having a labor shortage.
There are 70 employees at the Milton facility, up from approximately 20 before they moved from Lewisburg. Company officials indicated this is one of the largest dumpster/container operations in the country.
The company also has a small production plant in Hadley, near Erie. That plant employs 20 more individuals.
