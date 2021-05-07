UGI Energy Services donates to Meadowbrook

MILTON — UGI Energy Services LLC, the midstream and energy marketing subsidiary of UGI Corporation, announced its contribution of $200,000 to support 70 private and parochial schools and scholarship organizations in Pennsylvania. As part of the contribution, $5,000 was donated to the Meadowbrook Christian School’s scholarship fund.
The contributions were provided to the schools and scholarship organizations through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program, which is part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. UGI Energy Services has provided over $2 million in scholarships through the OSTC program since 2014. These contributions provide tuition assistance for students who are living in low-achieving school districts the opportunity to attend local, private or parochial schools.
“We are pleased to support students and educational programs across Pennsylvania,” said Joe Hartz. “The OSTC program has provided funding to give students an opportunity for quality learning in a safe environment. At UGI, we believe that education is of the utmost importance in the communities where we work and live.”
“We are grateful for UGI Energy Services’ contribution to Meadowbrook Christian School Scholarship Organization,” said Amy Smith, Meadowbrook director of Advancement. “The generosity of our donors supports our students and the vibrant learning community we have created, centered around Christ.”
Founded in 1982, Meadowbrook Christian School is the school of choice for the families of approximately 350 students from nursery school through 12th grade. Students represent seven counties. Meadowbrook is the only private Christian school in a 60-mile radius to be fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Schools and Colleges as well as the Association of Christian Schools International.
The Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program is available to Pennsylvania businesses paying certain specific state taxes and deemed eligible for participation by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. This was UGI Energy Service’s sixth year of participation in the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.