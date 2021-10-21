LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) voters will choose between two nominees for supervisor in November.
The supervisor’s board, three members in EBT and other local townships, sets policies, enacts ordinances and resolutions, adopts budgets and levies taxes. Supervisors serve for six-year terms and in EBT are paid $2,500 per year.
Both the Democratic and Republican candidate was asked for an overview of the contest.
Democrat Katie Evans, 75, a part-time instructor for the Penn State World Campus, has retired from a career in education. Evans previously earned a nomination for State House through a write-in campaign.
“Our population in (EBT) has increased since the last census,” Evans said. “Now is the time to sit down and look where we want to go. How do we want to look? What might we want to develop or not develop.”
Evans said how to maintain the township’s diversity of residential, agricultural and commercial areas was an open question. However, the need township parks was clearer.
“One of the things I’ve seen since COVID is a lot more people out and about,” Evans said. “We really need to have more of what I would call ‘pocket parks.’ Where people can gather, maybe a bench or playground equipment. We seem to be getting a lot more families.”
Bike and pedestrian safety was a perennial problem, Evans said. Much more needed to be done to protect people who were doing the right thing by being outdoors and active.
Republican Mike Glazer, 70, has retired from a career as a district representative for Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.15) and his predecessor.
Glazer serves on the board of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) and the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC). A former speechwriter for the state’s lieutenant governor, Glazer has also worked in broadcast and print media and founded the Woolly Worm Festival.
“I am running as a Republican,” Glazer noted. “To me being a Republican means being responsible for your own actions, keeping spending under check and keeping taxes as low as possible. I truly don’t think party politics should be involved at this level.”
Following recent revision of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) intergovernmental agreement, Glazer said he would work with the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) and EMS to ensure they can be the “best they can be.”
“I know they have needs,” Glazer added. “And I’ve already spoken a couple of times with (WCEC) Chief (Jamie) Blount.”
The winner will join Democrat James Knight and Republican Char Gray on the EBT board of supervisors.
