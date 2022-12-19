Financial Reality Fair held at Meadowbrook

MILTON — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently partnered with the Meadowbrook Christian School to host the school’s first Financial Reality Fair. More than 170 students in grades six through 12 took part in the mock budget experience.
“What a rewarding day, definitely for me and I believe for the students as well,” said Jennifer Watts, assistant vice president Milton Market, Service 1st. “Having the students work through their own budget is teaching them the skills to choose between needs and wants and helping them determine if they could afford all of those things based on the career they choose. It’s helping to get them on track for the lifestyle they desire. Our hope is that it is giving them some realistic expectations and setting them up for financial stability.”
