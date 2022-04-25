MILTON — A filled pork chop dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, from the St. Joseph Church Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
The menu for the take-out only dinner includes a filled pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, applesauce, a dinner roll and dessert.
