Gordner resigning from Senate

John Gordner

HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) will be stepping down from his elected post Wednesday to assume the position of counsel in the office of the Pennsylvania Senate interim president pro tempore.

Gordner announced his resignation via a Monday email at virtually the same time Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) released an email announcing Gordner will be joining her staff as counsel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.