HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) will be stepping down from his elected post Wednesday to assume the position of counsel in the office of the Pennsylvania Senate interim president pro tempore.
Gordner announced his resignation via a Monday email at virtually the same time Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) released an email announcing Gordner will be joining her staff as counsel.
"After being reelected in November 2020, my plan was to serve until the end of my term in November 2024 and retire," Gordner said. "However, I have been presented with a unique opportunity that, after much family discussion and consideration, I have decided to accept."
Gordner added that the new position will allow him to "take full advantage of my 30-year legislative experience in the House and Senate, as well as my 35 years as being an attorney."
The 27th District covers all of Northumberland, Montour Snyder, and Columbia counties, and a portion of Luzerne County.
"John is highly respected in the Senate for his insight into legislation and policy, as well as his expertise in rules and procedure," Ward wrote, in her press release. "I have worked closely with John in leadership over the last two years and have come to depend on his counsel. I trust his input and that is key as I take on my new role. It is rare when you can hire someone to your team with 30 years of legislative experience in the House and Senate. I look forward to our continued work together and welcome him to the team.”
Gordner's release noted that the 27th District offices in Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin Dam will remain operational while the post is vacant.
