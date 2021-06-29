ALLENWOOD — Nearly a year after an agreement was first announced, about seven acres of the Great Stream Commons Industrial Park was recently transferred from Union County to private ownership.
The transfer of 6.99 acres from Union County to J.J. Powell Inc., valued at $450,000, was closed June 15 and recorded June 21 in the office of the Union County Register and Recorder.
The property borders the eastern edge of Route 15, Russell Road in Gregg Township and other county-owned property in Great Stream Commons area.
The sale agreement was provisionally approved by Union County commissioners in July 2020. It was noted at the time the site could become a Snappy’s convenience store and fuel stop.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County Planning and Economic Development director, observed the agreement was executed last year, but the permitting process followed. He noted commercial land transfers are not officially closed until various conditions are met.
More than 300 acres of the industrial park, bought by the county to deter development of a hazardous waste incinerator, remain available.
The Snappy’s development site is at a traffic signal, near Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland and across from the Federal Correction Complex Allenwood. The intersection of Route 15 and Route 44, about 1.5 miles to the south, has also seen commercial building completed within the last two years.
J.J. Powell also offers heating oil, heating and cooling systems, propane and motor fuels. It was unclear at press time whether the proposed retail location would be owned and operated by the Phillipsburg-based company or by a franchisee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.