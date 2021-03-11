WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday, March 16, a PPL crew will replace utility poles along Route 220 northbound near Henry’s BBQ in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Work is scheduled to take place between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.. Motorists traveling in the northbound lanes can expect the driving lane to be restricted while work is being performed.
The project is expected to be completed on Tuesday, March 16, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed on Wednesday, March 17.
