MILLMONT — Sign-ups are being accepted for limited space at Camp Koala Day Camp for Grieving Kids.
Camp Koala will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Boy Scout Camp Karoondinha, 225 Thomas Dam Road, Millmont. For an application or more information, visit www.campkoala.org/campers, call 717-258-1122 or email director@campkoala.org There is no cost to attend the one-day camp.
Plans include outdoor activities, art therapy, fun by the lake, campfires and other things to do. Campers will able to meet other children who have experienced a death.
Organizers noted that social distancing and use of facial covering will be observed during activities due to COVID-19. Parents were asked to not sign up a child who cannot wear a mask while at camp.
