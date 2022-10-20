LEWISBURG — Looking for something to do over the next three days? Take a stroll through downtown Lewisburg, where works created by area artisans are on display at numerous businesses.
The 23rd edition of Stroll through the Arts continues through Saturday, Oct. 22.
"The stroll has undergone some changes since its inception, but from the beginning it has always been a showcase for local talent, an opportunity to connect local artists and art-lovers in a fun and festive way, " said Della Hutchison, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council.
Hutchison said just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stroll was held on a Friday night, with artists displaying their work inside shops, along with live musical performances in businesses and bars.
In 2020, the council didn't want to cancel the event entirely. It pivoted to a week-long, windows-only display. Since then, it's kept the week-long format, but opened last weekend with in-person visits, as well as live outdoor music.
"We've heard from many people who appreciate the week-long format because it offers more time — two Saturdays plus the week between — to visit, or revisit, the artwork on display, " said Hutchison.
By hosting events like the Stroll Through the Arts, she said the Lewisburg Arts Council provides local artists with exposure and opportunities to interact with art lovers, to answer questions and make connections.
"When we talk with the artist who created a piece of artwork, we learn the backstory behind the piece and hear how the artist created it," Hutchison said. "The piece holds more depth and meaning than something purchased online from an anonymous vendor."
And meeting others who share a love for the arts helps us feel connected, whether we are arts-makers or arts-appreciators. The "extended play" version of the Stroll -- 8 days instead of just one hour -- means more people will have the chance to check out the artwork on display.
Much of the artwork that is showcased during Stroll Through The Arts is for sale, and there is quite a variety of artwork to choose from. Works include ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs and photographs
Hutchison offered a "huge shout out" to participating businesses.
"Without them, we could not hold this event," she said.
One of those businesses is The Open Door Art Gallery.
Owner Lori Toll said her business got a lot of foot traffic through the door upon Saturday's opening day of the stroll.
"We had an artist painting out on the sidewalk in front of the store," said Toll. "It was a success with people coming in the door."
She said the Stroll through the Arts "gives people a lot of excitement for the arts and other artists."
Laurie Slear, with The Mercantile, said the stroll brings people downtown.
"It has a good following and we find people enjoy it," she said. "It's helpful for downtown businesses. On Saturday it was a better day than a normal Saturday."
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
