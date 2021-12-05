MILTON — Much of the work taking place as part of the Milton Area School District's $14.1 million renovation and construction project has moved inside as the project continues to progress.
When complete, the school district will have a new 18,495-square-foot health and wellness facility, and a renovated athletic field.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the final tie-in of water service to the new area occurred Nov. 24. Block filler work and painting is scheduled to begin in the coming week.
The installation of ductwork in the new addition is ongoing, along with installation of the control wiring and heat pipes.
Also ongoing is the installation of window and door frames. Permanent locks have been installed on exterior doors.
Painting has occurred in the locker rooms and concession stand area. In addition, roll-up doors have been installed in the concession stand.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The stadium was initially planned to be completed in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan recently said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be completed in February.
