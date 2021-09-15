MECHANICSBURG — If you planned to swim in water cold enough to take your breath away, how would you prepare?
Jeannie Zappe, an open water swimmer now of Mechanicsburg, not only swam thousands of yards in cold water, but also used ice baths. It was all to prepare for what was a successful swim earlier this month of more than 21 miles from England to France.
"I had a horse trough in my garage that I would fill with ice and water and sit in it," Zappe said. "It would be about 62 degrees and I would sit in it for an hour or an hour-and-a-half."
Zappe's swim of the English Channel took 14 hours, 55 minutes and was the result years of preparation.
Zappe had to qualify to swim the English Channel in a 6-hour event in water no warmer than 61 F. When it came time to swim the channel, she said she had no problem with 64 F waters.
As for the swimming itself, Zappe said she worked her way up to the effort needed to cross the channel. Marathon swims, 10K and up, were on the schedule as well as a swim around Manhattan, NY.
A solo swim last year from Catalina Island, Calif., to the mainland was in the works but cancelled due to the pandemic. The Catalina swim, Zappe said, was similar to the English Channel in that it is about the same distance and is held at night.
But training continued and got longer starting in December 2020.
"I worked my way up to 40,000 yards per week, which is about 23 miles per week," Zappe said. "That is what I peaked at and then hung out at about 30,000 yards per week."
Other swims to acclimatize to cold water in 2021 included stops in Ventura, Calif., New Jersey and New England.
Zappe noted that no wet suits are allowed in channel swims and the swimmer is not permitted to touch their support boat but may bump against it inadvertently.
Nutrition and fluids were given every 30 minutes from a bottle on a rope. Zappe said she had to swim on her back while taking the carb and electrolyte mixture and kick hard before getting back to swimming.
The notion that swimmers in cold, open water need to grease their bodies is one from the past Zappe added grease really doesn't keep a swimmer warm, she said, but it helps prevent chafing.
"You're going to be in salt water for all those hours, anything that rubs is really going to be a problem," she said. "I burn a lot even in not any sun. I had zinc (ointment) on me."
She also admitted to being stung by jellyfish a few times along the way and a layer of grease may have lessened the sting,but it was not a problem.
A support team, Eternal Optimists, took its name from the name of the support boat, the Optimist. To Zappe, it was mostly about attitude, to honor three friends who beat cancer and to demonstrate what a mature athlete can do.
"I wanted to show people what 55 was. This is 55 for me," Zappe said. "I couldn't have done it when I was 25, 35 or 45. By the time I got in there and swam eight hours in the dark, into the light and into the wind and the current, it was 90% mental. I was hellbent and determined to get there."
Zappe noted there was a wait of two weeks for a window in the weather to do the swim. They also need to start at night. After years of training, she said she was not about to give up unless circumstances beyond her control reared up.
"So many people don't put themselves in a position to do something, to swim a mile or a half a mile or do a turkey trot or even walk around their block," she said. "They think they can't. I'm here to say, '55, bring it on.'"
Zappe's time on French soil was brief, about 2 minutes, due to border control regulations. She arranged for a Facebook friend to take photos and a video. She then swam back to the Optimist for a 2-hour ride back to England.
Zappe had a quarantine plan, but noted requirements were lifted in early August. But there were lots of tests for coronavirus during the final prep time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.