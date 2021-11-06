DANVILLE — A new mother who feared she would have to sleep in her car — in the middle of winter — just to be close to her child exemplifies the great need filled by the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, according to the home’s executive director.
Mike Turlis first came to the McDonald house as a desk volunteer in 1993. Three years later, he joined the staff and now serves as executive director.
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville this year is marking 40 years of providing families with a home away from home while their child receives medical attention at the Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
The home relies primarily on donations and fundraisers to continue operating.
“If it wasn’t for our community, we could not do what we do for these families,” Turlis said. “One mom said she didn’t know what the Ronald McDonald House was.
“She was having a difficult pregnancy,” he continued. “When the child was born, she had multiple issues.”
While fearing she would have to sleep in her car, Turlis said a nurse advised the new mother of the services offered by the Ronald McDonald House.
“She was not expecting such a home-like environment,” Turlis said. “She was welcomed by a volunteer who wanted to know how she was doing... The Ronald McDonald House became her family as she stayed here.
“I will never forget that mother’s story,” he continued.
Turlis was working in restaurant management at the time he started volunteering with the house.
“I was looking for a place to volunteer, on top of my crazy work schedule,” he said. “Immediately, as I walked through the house, I was so impressed with the type of services that was available for these people who travel great miles for the care of their children.”
According Turlis, the home serves families from 65 counties from across Pennsylvania. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the house would serve 13,000 guests per year.
Turlis noted that number has slightly decreased as some modifications needed to be made due to safety concerns related to mitigating the spread of the virus.
“All through COVID, we did not stop serving the families that were with us,” he said. “We are operational, we did not stop our services.”
If they are able, Turlis said families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House of Danville are asked to donate $15 per night to help offset some of the costs associated with the upkeep of the home.
Ever since he started as a volunteer with the house, Turlis has been impressed by the families served by it.
“I am in awe of these families going through such a difficult time in their lives,” he said. “They were strong. They would reach out to other families. There was a built-in moral support group among families at the house.
“When they were inside the house, they started a subculture, a family, they reach out to one another,” Turlis continued. “They were helping each other cope through those times.”
He noted the home offers many comforts of home, including a fully stocked kitchen and laundry room.
In addition to operating the house itself, Turlis noted that several related programs have also been launched.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville annually held Camp Dost, at Camp Victory near Millville. The one-week camp has been held in an online format in each of the last two summers.
“Once our founding fathers established the house, they saw a need with children with cancer, to provide a safe (opportunity) for them to be children,” Turlis said.
“They came on board and established our program called Camp Dost,” he continued. “This gives (children) an opportunity to interact with other children (with cancer).”
In addition to launching Camp Dost, Turlis said the house opened the Ronald McDonald Family Room in 2017 inside of Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
Turlis said the room was established to accommodate families of critically ill children who were hesitant to leave the area of their child’s room.
“It’s really steps away from their child’s bedside,” he said. “They can relax and have something to eat.
“The family room... provides that oasis right inside the hospital.”
Turlis said the home appreciates all donations it receives.
To mark it’s 40th anniversary, he said donors can sign up to contribute $40 per month.
