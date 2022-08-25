Retired borough manager to serve as parade grand marshal

Chuck Beck will serve as grand marshal for this year’s Milton Harvest Festival parade.

 Kevin Mertz/The Standard-Journal

MILTON — Chuck Beck has fond memories of the first edition of the Milton Harvest Festival.

The inaugural edition of one of Milton’s hallmark events was held in 1977. At the time, Beck had only been working for the Borough of Milton’s Department of Public Works for a short period of time.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.