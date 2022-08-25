Retired borough manager to serve as parade grand marshal

MILTON — Chuck Beck has fond memories of the first edition of the Milton Harvest Festival.
The inaugural edition of one of Milton’s hallmark events was held in 1977. At the time, Beck had only been working for the Borough of Milton’s Department of Public Works for a short period of time.
“The entire Public Works Department, we moved all the picnic tables from our parks, and lined them along Elm Street,” Beck recalled. “It went from Broadway to Center Street.”
The crews lined the tables in order to prepare for a centerpiece event of the inaugural tomato festival.
“(Chef) Boyardee’s had the cooks that came up... they made the spaghetti right on site, and had a spaghetti dinner,” Beck recalled. “We came in at midnight to clean everything up... after the dinner.”
In the early 1980s, Beck was promoted to director of the Public Works Department. He became the borough manager in 2002, retiring in 2020.
In light of his years of service to the borough, Beck has been named grand marshal for the 2022 edition of the Milton Harvest Festival parade, which steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, along Front Street.
“I try to stay out of the spotlight,” Beck said. “I do consider this a great honor.”
Beck has deep roots in the Milton community. He attended Milton schools until his junior year in high school, when his family moved from New Columbia to the Allenwood area.
A Warrior Run High School graduate, Beck considers himself to be a product of both school districts.
“In my mind, I’m Milton,” he said, with a smile.
Beck and his wife, Sally, have been together for 39 years. They’ve annually looked forward to attending Harvest Festival events.
As borough manger, Beck worked closely with the volunteers who put the festival on each year.
“We always worked with them, cleaning the town,” Beck said. “The Harvest Festival was, pretty much, self sufficient. Over the years, the didn’t ask (the borough) for much.”
He praised the volunteers for the time they put in to making the festival a success each year.
“Sure Rearick and her family, the amount of time they put into the festival was amazing,” Beck said.
Rearick, who served as festival chair for years, stepped down from the post this year due to health reasons.
In addition to his affinity for the Harvest Festival, Beck also has a love of Milton.
“It’s a blue collar community,” he said. “The people are so resilient, and they’ve come back from so many disasters over the years.”
Beck also enjoyed those he served with while borough manager.
“One of the things that really impressed me about (borough) council, to my knowledge, there was never a political thing with anyone who sat on council,” he said. “They intended to do what was best for the borough.”
Beck has kept busy in his retirement, with hunting, playing golf and working in his wood shop.
The Harvests Festival schedule of events includes:
• Saturday, Sept. 10: 28 Mile Bike Race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start, Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St.; arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Broadway and Bound Avenue; pet parade, 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, along Elm Street and Broadway; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium, Mahoning Street.
• Sunday, Sept. 11: Little Miss/Jr. Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Milton Community Pool parking lot, Brown Avenue Park.
• Thursday, Sept. 15: Milton Harvest Festival Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St.; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
