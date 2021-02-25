LEWISBURG — Jury selection for a trial of Daevon K. Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg, was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 19 in Union County Court.
Bodden was arraigned on felony charges including aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury in connection with a Monday, June 1 drive-by shooting at 1704 W. Market St., East Buffalo Township.
According to a filing, Bodden told police he fired half-a-dozen shots at two vehicles which drove by the house after shots were fired in his direction from one of them. Bodden was also charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
Bodden and a man near him were injured in the incident.
Other men implicated in the alleged exchange of gunfire included Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury. Gonzalez has a habeas corpus hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 22 in Union County Court.
Gonzalez was charged with two felony counts of criminal attempt, criminal homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault. Discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and two related conspiracy counts were also filed.
Police alleged Gonzalez was a rear-seat passenger in one of the vehicles passing by 1704 W. Market St. and fired a “high powered caliber handgun” at two individuals.
Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure for his role in the alleged incident. If the plea is accepted by President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Calzada will be sentenced at a date to be determined.
A preliminary hearing for Stephen G. Reid, 29, of Lewisburg, was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22. Reid faces felony allegations of criminal attempt to commit homicide and other charges. Police claim Reid was a passenger in the vehicle also occupied by Gonzalez.
A preliminary hearing for Mark A. Parilla, 30, of Lewisburg was scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Police allege Parilla drove a white Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by Gonzalez.
Preliminary hearings were scheduled in Magisterial District Court, Lewisburg, before District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
