WILLIAMSPORT — The George I. Alden Trust has awarded Lycoming College a $125,000 grant in support of the renovation of the genetics teaching lab in the Heim Science Building.
With the recent addition of majors in astrophysics, neuroscience and biochemistry, the renovations will ultimately support and further the education and success of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) students.
This is the fifth grant awarded to Lycoming by the Alden Trust, the last one supporting the creation of the new biochemistry teaching and research labs.
In addition to serving as both the lecture and teaching lab facility for several biology and neuroscience courses, the space also serves a number of community outreach functions, one being an annual biotechnology outreach workshop for local high school teachers. In the summer, the lab, in conjunction with other spaces on campus, is used for Lycoming College for Kids and Teens, an educational and hands-on program for students in grades 2-12.
Lab renovations are underway this summer with anticipated completion by the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
