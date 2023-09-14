MILTON — Milton Borough Council broke from its public meeting to hold two conditional use hearings on Wednesday night. Both hearings pertained to proposed additions along Industrial Park Road.
“The applicant is Marsh Road Real Estate LLC, known as Patton Warehousing,” said zoning officer Doug Diehl. “The property address is 117 North Industrial Park Road.”
Diehl said the present use of the property is as an existing warehouse distribution center, and that the proposed use would be the same “except with an addition to the existing facility.”
Lake Randall, an engineer with Mid-Penn Engineering Corporation in Lewisburg, spoke as a representative for Patton Warehousing. Randall said the existing facility is around 218,000 square feet, and that proposed addition is 25,500 square feet.
“The only complication in land development for this project, which is a straightforward, simple project, is we will have to relocate an existing stormwater basin,” said Randall, adding that the necessary calculations were being performed to make sure the project complies with stormwater management ordinances. “This particular project will be on the west side of Industrial Park Road and up against the railroad tracks.”
The second conditional use hearing pertained to a proposed addition at 294-298 Industrial Park Road, with the applicant also being Marsh Road Real Estate LLC. Randall said the proposed building addition at this site is roughly 56,000 square feet.
“This existing site is all stabilized now and they’re proposing to put the building over the existing stabilized (site) and to pave portions of the parking lot so they can get some truck docks on the east end of the proposed building,” said Randall.
Randall said the existing stormwater basin, which had likely been constructed with the original facilities in the early 1990s, had become “overgrown in the past decades.”
“As part of this project, the stormwater management will be probably the only real critical element of this project that needs to be approved in land development,” said Randall, adding that the engineering firm had recommended to the Pattons that they clear the area of large trees and underbrush. “So that’s what they did.”
Patton also said UGI will need to do some excavation work to locate a large, high pressure gas line.
Council voted to approve both conditional use requests, pending the necessary federal, state and county approvals.
In other business, council approved:
• The “Pickleball Players” group placing a porta-potty near the pickleball/tennis courts at Brown Avenue Park, at their expense
• A section of the municipal parking lot to be blocked off from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, for the YMCA’s Trunk or Treat event.
• The adoption of Zoning Ordinance 1249, which includes changes to verbiage surrounding power and renewable energies.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.