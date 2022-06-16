UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension recently expanded a program which offers educational kiosks at produce auctions.
These kiosks provide growers with timely, relevant information on disease and pest identification and management, invasive species, and food safety.
Beth Gugino, professor of vegetable pathology in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, and colleagues on the vegetable, small fruit and mushroom extension team have guided the development and implementation of this program.
Pennsylvania has 16 wholesale produce auction locations where growers can sell in-season produce, flowers and other goods in bulk to local grocery chains, farm market stores and independent retailers.
This year, Penn State Extension will add three new kiosks to serve a total of 13 auctions across the state, including the Belleville Livestock Auction.
Amish and Mennonite growers, Gugino explained, do not access technology the same way that other growers would. Kiosks provide a way to distribute current information about pest and disease management.
Initial funding for the project came from the Plant Health Resource Center, which is part of the Ag Resource Centers initiative between Penn State and the state Department of Agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.