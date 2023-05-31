LEWISBURG — The water is rising as the Lewisburg Area Community Pool is being filled in preparation for opening day.
The pool was built in 1955 on donated land, with money raised by the community. Its features include two water slides, which are 27-feet tall.
“People have already been calling wondering when we are going to open,” said pool caretaker Pete Bergonia.
Open day is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.
The pool — which was last renovated in 2004 and features three connected pools, as well as a baby pool — recently received some upgrades.
“The pool had all the tile around the perimeter of the pool replaced and cemented in, and the entire pool has been repainted, including race lines in the bottom of the track pool,” said Bergonia.
The pool has been resurfaced. A 1,200-foot deck extension includes several cabanas to provide shade to those who visit the pool.
“Yoders Barns of Mifflinburg put up the cabanas,” said Bergonia. “They really know how to work.”
The cabanas will eventually have picnic tables and chairs for those wishing to use them and they can be rented out.
A new non-slip pebble surface has been added, at the pool’s zero-entry area. Dressing rooms and bathrooms have also been refurbished.
“We have put down a new epoxy finish on the bathroom and changing area floors and painted all walls in the changing areas and concession area,” Bergonia said. “We also installed new push button sinks and automatic flush toilets in the bathrooms, and air dryers instead of towel dispensers to cut down on waste.”
“It takes about 365,000 gallons of water to fill it,” Bergonia said.
All lifeguards have been trained.
“They received their training last week at the Exchange Pool... and are ready for duty,” Bergonia said. “That’s one of the reasons we can’t open the pool right away, as the lifeguards are still in school.”
Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Office Coordinator Dana Bernado said the improvements to the pool, the park and the tennis courts have been made possible from a $225,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant handed down from the federal government through the Union County commissioners.
Through the grant, the Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority also made upgrades to the park, including newly refinished tennis courts.
The pool will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, with lap swims and swimming lessons being offered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
