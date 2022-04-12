Former Hoover Furniture buildings to be demolished

MILTON — PPL Electric Utilities is in the process of demolishing buildings on a property it owns along Filbert Street, where the Hoover Furniture store was once located.
Tracie Witter, PPL’s Regional Affairs director, said the buildings are in the process of being demolished as “their condition could present a potential safety hazard.”
Witter said the company purchased the property in April 2010.
According to a 2012 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal, the former Hoover Furniture property was purchased from the late Willard E. Hoover Sr. and Mary Hoover for $225,000.
The store had operated at the site since 1977. The Milton Manufactured Gas Plant had been built on the property in 1860 and operated until about 1930, when the Pennsylvania Power and Light Company, the predecessor to PPL, purchased the property.
In a 2010 article, PPL officials said coal coke and oil were used as part of the gas production process at the plant.
“After an initial site assessment was conducted, it was found that the property was impacted by the former site operations,” Witter said, recently. “A notice of intent to remediate was filed in 2011 and a remedial investigation report, documenting the assessment work, was submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in 2011.”
According to Witter, remediation work at the property was completed in April 2013. A “post-remedial monitoring state” has since been completed.
“In 2020, all environmental covenants were recorded, and the site was officially considered no longer active by the (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection),” Witter said.
PPL is evaluating the future of the property.
“Plans for the site are currently being discussed,” Witter noted.
