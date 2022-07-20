LEWISBURG — A man with a familiar name was appointed Tuesday night to Lewisburg Borough Council.
Phil Stamm was sworn in to represent Ward 4 for a term which expires Dec. 31, 2023. Stamm, often associated with a Market Street appliance store, will represent a district which includes portions of the borough to the east of Route 15 and north of St. Anthony Street.
Ward 4 extends west of Route 15 and borders Buffalo and East Buffalo townships. The seat on council was open after the resignation of Marlene Lira.
Action by council included authorizing a request that Union County to apply, on behalf of the borough, to the Department of Community and Economic Development for Community Development Block Grant Entitlement (CDBG) funding.
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert said applying and receiving the CDBG grant is an annual occurrence.
The 2022 amount of $107,411 will continue a small floodplain restoration project in an area near the Bull Run Tap House. The total amount includes $18,600 in administrative expenses.
Council awarded a $79,328 contract to New Enterprise Stone and Lime for 2022 repair patching, street pavement and alley pavement. The borough General Fund and Liquid Fuel Fund will cover the expense.
Lowthert noted the 2023 municipal budget season is on the horizon. He affirmed that the borough is currently in good financial shape but how the upcoming year shakes out will depend on how many grants are received.
“We’ve been applying for a lot (of grants) lately,” Lowthert said. “All of them have some sort of local component whether it be engineering or a match.”
The 17th annual Lewisburg Triathlon will be held Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Council approved a request from race organizer Run 570 to submit a letter to PennDOT asking for temporary road closures.
The council meeting, held in council chambers, was open to the public in-person.
If necessary, an electronic link could be provided to elected officials who choose to attend electronically. Lowthert said the practice is permitted under borough code.
Lowthert noted council previously discussed more permanently opening up meetings to the public via an electronic link.
“We’ve even gone down the road of getting a camera system for council chambers,” Lowthert added. “Council decided they weren’t ready to take that step yet. Then we’ve been focused on other stuff.”
Lowthert noted online broadcasts of meetings could be revisited. Meantime, he said getting a full council in place with members who can attend the meetings is a priority.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.