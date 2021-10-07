State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg teen escaped injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:57 p.m. Oct. 3 along Sportsmans Drive, east of Smalsh Barrick Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2008 Subaru Impreza which went off the north side of the roadway while taking a left curve where it struck a utility pole, police reported. The boy was belted and was uninjured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Harassment
SELINSGROVE — Troopers are investigating the reported harassment of a 10-year-old Freeburg boy by a 13-year-old Freeburg boy.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 25 along East Front Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Theft of vehicle parts
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a catalytic converter valued at $600 from a 2015 Toyota Tundra belonging to Karla Gonzalez, 39, of Harrsiburg.
The incident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sept. 15 along Route 15 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — The mailbox of a residence along Sawmill Road, Spring Township, Snyder County, was damaged sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29, police reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the alleged fraudulent unemployment claim which used the personal information of a 73-year-old Middleburg woman.
The incident was reported at 11:14 a.m. Oct. 6 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUIs
MONTOURSVILLE — State police reported several recent DUI arrests. No suspects were named.
• 7:32 p.m. Sept. 4 along Market Street, Williamsport, involving a Saturn.
• 9:22 p.m. Sept. 18 along Route 15 north and West Fourth Street, Williamsport, involving a 2003 Ford.
• Midnight Sept. 20 along Riverside Drive and South Maynard Street, South Williamsport, involving a 2012 GMC.
• 12:10 a.m. Sept. 19 along Route 15 north, Williamsport, involving a van.
• 1:44 a.m. Sept. 20 along Wesminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, involving an unnamed vehicle.
3-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person was transported with a possible injury following a three-vehicle crash at 2:32 p.m. Oct. 1 along East Third Street at the I-180 westbound ramp, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Ford Edge driven by Charles R. Bower, 85, of South Williamsport, was stopped when it proceeded to turn and crashed head-on with an eastbound 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Phyllis P. Heiss, 66, of Montandon. The Ford then spun and struck a stopped 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Ryan M. Tira, 44, of Montoursville. All were belted. Bower was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, police noted. He will be issued a warning for vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A Waynesburg truck driver sustained suspected serious injury when a portion of the load his truck was hauling came through the cab of his truck.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:16 p.m. Oct. 4 along Route 118, east of Keller Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. A 2016 Peterbilt driven by Aaron H. McElroy, 27, was traveling east in a rain event when the vehicle braked for a downed tree in the roadway, which caused the cargo load to shift forward. The cargo, consisting of cast-iron pipes, came through the rear of the cab, police noted, and impaled the driver’s seat.
McElroy was extricated by emergency personnel and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Both lanes of travel remained closed for about five hours, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville man sustained an injury following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 along Lycoming Mall Drive at Cemetery Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Jagdish Misra, 55, of Montoursville, was turning a 2018 Honda CRV east onto Lycoming Mall Drive when it was struck by a westbound 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Charles E. Wertman, 62, of Turbotville, police reported. Wertman was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a possible injury, it was noted.
Misra will be cited with vehicle turning left, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 5 along East Third Street at Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Spark driven by Kayla M. Wilson, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Meriam A. Scott, 57, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted.
Wilson will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 4 along Route 44 south at Little League Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Dale E. Michael, 84, of Jersey Shore, was traveling east in a 2004 Ford Explorer when it attempted a turn and was struck by a westbound 1998 GMC Sonoma driven by Edward Lyon, 86, of Jersey Shore, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Michael was issued a warning for required position and method of turning, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:48 a.m. Oct. 2 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Buick Century driven by Chelsea L. Hollenbach, 21, was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway and into an embankment. Hollenbach was not belted, police noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to police.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:07 a.m. Sept. 29 along Allenwood Camp Lane, west of Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Charles J. Taveras, 18, of Phillipsburg, was traveling south in a 2007 BMW 328 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver and passenger were belted. Taveras will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a hit-and-run crash at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 2 along Route 287, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
An unidentified vehicle was traveling south when it crossed the double-yellow line and struck the driver’s mirror of a 2007 Nissan Titan driven by billie J. Liddington, 49, of West Milton, police reported. The suspect vehicle failed to stop, police reported.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
A 39-year-old Jersey Shore woman reportedly received a text from a third party, the subject of the PFA. The incident was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Williamsport man was cited following an alleged domestic where unwanted physical contact occurred.
Police said the incident was reported between 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 29 along Pinecrest Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. Gregory Emerick was cited following the alleged incident with a 34-year-old Williamsport woman.
Firearm found or surrendered
MUNCY — A firearm was found in the glovebox of a vehicle towed to Brelsford’s Garage, 37 N. Main St., Muncy, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
The vehicle was a Dodge Caliber.
Theft of vehicle parts
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two catalytic converters valued at $1,400 were taken from a 2000 Mercedes-Benz belonging to a 48-year-old Linden woman, police reported.
The incident was reported between 6 a.m. feb. 15 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19 along Route 87, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft from building
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A pick ax valued at $20 was taken from an out building, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at noon Sept. 15 along Fairview Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was Joseph Wiegand, 55, of Trout Run.
Theft by deception
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged fraudulent unemployment application.
The incident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 5 along Valley Road, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County. The personal information of a 46-year-old South Williamsport woman was used, it was noted.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Cogan Station man had his personal information used in an attempt to obtain unemployment compensation, police noted.
The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 23 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly received an unemployment check she had not applied for.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 24 along Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The check was valued at $738.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged false unemployment claim that used the personal information of a 55-year-old Jersey Shore man.
The alleged incident was reported at 6 a.m. Oct. 1 along Pine Woods Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Two Hughesville men were arrested after police responded to a location and found drugs in plain view.
Police reported the incident between 10:20 p.m. Oct. 2 and 12:48 a.m. Oct. 3 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. Ryan Foster, 26, and Jack Foster, 59, were arrested, police reported.
