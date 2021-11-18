MILTON — Lyle Brouse said Tuesday that he hoped the public would lend its support to a proposed July fireworks display which would do Milton proud.
Brouse said he's already arranged with the management of Milton State Park for a display at 9:15 p.m. Saturday July 1 originating from the park. He noted that park management has been helpful but other steps need to be taken before the event is locked in.
"They have to talk to their higher-ups," Brouse said. "Their first course of action is to get approval from Milton Borough. The borough represents the citizens of Milton. We will make sure this is something the citizens want to happen."
Brouse, who is coordinating the effort with wife Jessica, credited Borough Council Member Joseph Moralez for moving the idea ahead. He envisioned it as part of a larger Independence Day celebration, but it would be up to citizens to support it.
"Every other town, small towns and large towns, all celebrate it," Brouse said. "Milton does not and we want to change that."
Though the borough has no official jurisdiction over the state park, Brouse noted that park management wanted to ensure that it's namesake community was in favor of the event. He hoped the matter would soon appear on a council agenda.
Lyle and Jessica, owners of local laundry centers, would be canvassing Milton businesses for donations in early 2022. To date, about $1,000 has been raised toward an estimated $15,000 cost.
"We hope it is the biggest show in the area," Brouse added. "We were told the $15,000 price tag is going to make that happen. When we do it, we've got to do it right."
Fundraising began with "50-50" raffles at a recent carnival organized by the Brouse family.
