NORTHUMBERLAND — General J.P.S. Gobin Camp 503, Sunbury, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will hold a graveside ceremony to mark the last surviving Union Civil War Soldier of Northumberland County. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Riverview Cemetery, Seventh and Hanover streets, Northumberland.
The dedication will honor the life and service of Sgt. Levi LaForm, a color sergeant of the 53rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, who passed away Nov. 7, 1940, in Northumberland. He was 99. A grave marker recognizing LaForm as the last surviving Union veteran from Northumberland County will be dedicated.
For more information, contact Greg Kline at 717-571-6877 or gregsuvcw@yahoo.com.
