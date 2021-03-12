JERSEY SHORE – Motorists who travel Route 220 northbound and southbound, are advised that the safety improvement project will restart construction activities next week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.
Monday through Friday, March 19, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. will begin work along Route 220 northbound and southbound. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Long term traffic control will be set up using barrier, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
