WASHINGTONVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in place Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10, along Strick Road, between Route 54 and Shady Hill Road, in Limestone Township, Montour County, for a paving project.
Work will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
