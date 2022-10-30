MIFFLINBURG — Seniors can claim various gifts the more they read at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg.
Herr Memorial Library Director Corrie Post said the library is calling on seniors to become active readers and try the library's "1,000 Books After Retirement" program.
Post said the program started to encourage children to read 1,000 books before starting kindergarten.
Library patron Glenn Spangler, 70, of Mifflinburg, jokingly one day referred to the program for kids, and suggested, "why not have seniors do the same?"
Post said Spangler was the inspiration for the senior program.
Spangler, a retired agricultural teacher in the Mifflinburg Area School District, is a prolific reader. While teaching, he mostly read textbooks.
After retirement in 2001, Spangler started reading historically correct novels and needed a way to keep track of what he read.
Spangler started keeping track of what he read by creating a spreadsheet. He has now read 1,009 books, and counting.
Post said the challenge started in September.
"It's a read at your own pace, and you can read any book you want," Post said. "Enjoy this and have fun doing it".
Post said there are awards for reaching goals towards 1,000 books. Seniors can pick up a log sheet at the library to record what they have read.
Newspapers and magazines don't count, but hard-copy paper books, e-books and audio books will count towards the challenge.
Rewards include: A gift card to Shade Mountain Winery for the first 250 books read, a gift card to 45 West in Mifflinburg for reading 500 books. For reading 750 books, seniors will receive a gift card to Union Cellars Winery. Seniors reading 1000 books will receive a free book of their choice, plus a book in the senior's honor will be added to the library's collection.
"Reading requires your brain to process information keeping your brain strong by keeping your brain active," Post said. "Research has shown that reading helps improve capabilities such as memory cognition, and attention span. By strengthening memory retention, reading can actually slow the degenerative process of dementia and Alzheimer's by keeping the mind flexible."
The library has a book club, which some patrons find to be a benefit to socialize over a book.
"The pandemic put a halt on people getting together, but reading programs like this are bringing people back together." Post said. "The library gives people a safe place to learn and socialize and there's always help available to get you started reading."
The library not only offers a haven for readers, but it also offers digital literacy programs for seniors, a sewing club for ladies, and various crafts and other activities.
Post believes a person's education doesn't stop at the high school or college level. Instead, it's an ongoing process.
"It makes you a better, well-rounded person," said Post "If you can't travel, reading can take you beyond four walls by encouraging imagination. It's a way to go some place without getting in your car or plane and experience something different."
"This is a fabulous community resource," Spangler said, of the library. "I would not have read 1,000 books if I would have had to go out and buy them. The library is a valuable asset. I read for the fun of it."
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
