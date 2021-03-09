Egg hunt to feature new format

WATSONTOWN — A community Easter egg hunt will have a new look for 2021, in order to keep participants safe from potential exposure to COVID-19.
The Kevin Johnson Memorial Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Watsontown Canal Boat Pavilion. The event will be held rain or shine.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held in a drive-thru format this year.
Diana Johnson said her late husband Kevin previously served as chair of the hunt, through the Watsontown Lions Club, for more than 20 years.
“Me being his spouse, I became co-chairman,” Diana explained. “When Kevin got sick in 2016, we had just started making plans for the egg hunt in January.
“Kevin got ill and ended up with a partial amputation of both feet,” she continued. “He was very concerned about the fact that this (Easter) egg hunt has to happen.”
Diana said her daughter, Amanda Johnson, stepped up to the plate and helped to organize the 2016 hunt.
Kevin passed away Feb. 25, 2016, prior to that year’s hunt being held.
When the hunt was held that year, Diana said the Lions Club announced it was being renamed in memory of Kevin.
The club also unveiled a large photo of Kevin with the Easter bunny, taken at a previous year’s hunt. That photo is displayed each year the hunt is held.
Now, the hunt is organized in partnership with the Lions Club and the Johnson family.
“We didn’t have (the hunt) last year, obviously due to everything going on,” Diana said.
She consulted with the Lions Club to devise a way to make this year’s hunt possible.
Ralph Heater, of the Lions Club, suggested holding the event in a drive-thru format. Those who attend are to remain in their vehicles, and will be directed by volunteers helping with the event on where to go.
“Every kid will receive a treat bag,” Diana explained. “They are to stay in their cars... If they do not have a vehicle, we will have an area for those folks who don’t drive.
“We’ll have plenty of family and Lions Club members to make it smooth.”
While old-fashioned cooked eggs were used in the hunt in previous years, Johnson said the eggs this year will be plastic. Those eggs will contain a number, which will correlate to a prize to be handed out by event volunteers.
She praised the volunteers who have helped to cook eggs in previous years.
“I have a crew of about... 15 different families, who help to cook and color the eggs,” Diana said. “You can’t just cook 150-dozen eggs yourself... Some take as many as 30 dozen and make it a whole weekend family event.”
She’s hopeful the event will be able to return to a more traditional egg-hunt format in the years ahead.
“For 2022, hopefully we’ll be back to the original format and we can put this (COVID-19 pandemic) behind us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.