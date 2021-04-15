SUNBURY — Custom Care Pharmacy, alongside the United Way, the Northumberlandm County Area Agency on Aging, and Central Susquehanna Opportunities, will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at the Northumberland County Aging Office at 322 North Second St., Sunbury. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Central Susquehanna Opportunities Building, East Arch Street, Shamokin.
Both clinics will be administering Moderna injections. Pennsylvanians 18 years of age and older can register for the Sunbury clinic at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210993994788177. To register for the Shamokin clinic, visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/211025829290149.
Those without internet access can register by calling the Northumberland Area Agency on Aging at 570-495-2395.
