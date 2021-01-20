Delaware Township man charged in alleged assault

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Delaware Township, Northumberland County, man who had to be tasered by police has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman in his home.
Tyler Lee Wertz, 30, of 2330 Turbot Ave., has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Tpr. Kurtis Killian wrote in court documents that he and Tpr. Nathan Wenzel were called to the home after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.
Killian said Wertz was inside of the home "acting irate" when he arrived.
"I heard a female calling for help from within the residence, therefore I made entry through the door utilizing an ASP baton," Killian wrote.
As troopers entered doorway, Wertz allegedly charged toward Wenzel.
"Wertz was tased and continued to resist arrest once PSP Milton was inside of the residence," Killian wrote.
Wertz was subsequently detained, with the victim — identified in court documents as P. Wertz — reporting to troopers that Wertz placed his body on top of her, while on the couch.
Wertz allegedly head-butted the woman and threw her to the ground.
"I observed the victim to have several bruises on her left and right arms and the victim was reporting severe back pain," Killian wrote.
Tyler Wertz was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for an evaluation.
He was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, before Diehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.