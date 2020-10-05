SELINSGROVE — Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley will host its first virtual Zoom meeting at Thursday, Oct. 22. Attendees must pre-register by October 15.
The live webinar will be presented by guest speakers Melissa Blasick and Kristen Pereira, literacy specialists at Pearson/Savvas. The topic will be generative vocabulary.
This workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12. This educational session is open to all educators, administrators, preschool teachers, pre-service educators and homeschool parents. Para-professionals, pre-service teachers and college students are also invited to attend.
Register by visiting https://bit.ly/333f5bQ.
Teachers can receive 1.0 hours credited toward their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# at the registration.
Contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com for a letter of commendation for evidence of attending the virtual meeting or if you would like Act 48 credit and you are not a member.
Due to the pandemic restrictions and guidelines, KSLA Susquehanna Valley will not be able to host its Books for Babes Wrapping Party at St. Pius Church. Books will still be distribute. A group of volunteers will wrap the books in their homes.
Due to COVID-19, the Keystone State Literacy Association Board of Directors decided that it was necessary to cancel the 2020 KSLA Conference in Hershey due to the restrictions regarding facilities and for safety of the participants.
