LEWISBURG — Winners of the Days of Remembrance Essay Contest were recently announced.
They included eighth-grade students Katelyn Chen and Benjamin Rogovin from Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, Lewisburg. Annika Shields, also of Lewisburg, was one of several honorable mention award recipients.
Essays were judged in part on how well they stuck to a topic related to the Holocaust, the systematic murder of more than 6 million Jews and others in Europe before and during World War II. Students received checks on Thursday at Blaise Alexander Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Lewisburg, $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for an honorable mention.
Participants were asked to write about ways people were conditioned to accept human extermination as a solution to problems of Europe as well as a take-away applicable now. High school students also contributed essays and were awarded prizes separately.
Judges included David Young, a Days of Remembrance board member, Professor Joseph R. Fischer, retired from the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and Donna Riccio, daughter and spouse of career military personnel.
Winners addressed the sometime-voiced sentiment that “the Holocaust didn’t happen.”
Rogovin said Holocaust deniers were objectively wrong in view of overwhelming evidence of an atrocity. Yet arguing with a denier was almost futile because their mind won’t change.
“At this point the debate on whether or not it happened really isn’t so important,” Chen said. “The point is that we know the human race is capable of this. Not just the Holocaust but in other countries in other wars. What is important is to learn from this, pass down this knowledge so it doesn’t repeat.”
Shields added that ignoring the evidence of the Holocaust was truly ignorant.
“It is honestly kind of terrifying because not believing people could do that to other humans is the basis of it happening again,” Shields said. “Repeating history really scares me if people really believe that.”
Rogovin suggested warning others of a Holocaust denier and their delusions could be helpful.
Local high school winners included honorable mentions for Holly Hollenbeck of Warrior Run and Nicholas Fleck of Milton.
