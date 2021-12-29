MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg Area School District resident recently filed a legal action against the district for actions purportedly in violation of the state’s Sunshine Act.
Brittany Baker, plaintiff and borough resident, claimed that on Tuesday, Sept. 14 the district “unilaterally closed a public meeting to the public with an unsubstantiated claim within minutes of the meeting to commence.”
The lack of advance notice served to inhibit public comment and other claims were made. Among them, the threat later cited as the reason for the shift was “unspecified.” Though the district later announced public meetings would be held online only for a time, the December reorganization meeting was held in the high school auditorium and open to the public.
The “writ of summons” filed in the Union County Court of Common Pleas, further alleged that the district has engaged in a “long pattern and practice” of conducting “real debate” and making decisions “in secret” which are “merely rubber-stamped in public.” Baker claimed to have sought to work with the district only to endure “repeated and constant Sunshine Act violations.”
The action was filed by Nauman, Smith, Shissler and Hall, a Harrisburg-based law firm. It initially named Superintendent Dan Lichtel, board members Wendy Hulsizer McClintock, Thomas Eberhart, Mindy Benfer, Thomas Gillott, Dennis Keiser, Janell Weaver and Amy Wehr as defendants.
Directors Robert Mulrooney and Thomas Hosterman were excluded from the action which sought “injunctive relief.” The complaint was later amended to drop names of board members.
Preliminary objections filed by the district sought to dismiss the claim, based on the view that facts cited in the complaint were “insufficient to support a violation of the Sunshine Act.” The remedies were described as “wildly excessive and completely unsupported by the (Sunshine) Act.”
The objection, filed by the Williamsport-based McCormick Law Firm, noted that the decision to hold the Sept. 14 meeting virtually was done to “protect the physical safety of board members and the public.” The filing added that a claim that the board amended the district Health and Safety Plan in an undisclosed executive session was made without “supporting facts.”
The objection also claimed that Baker “effectively defeats her own contentions by conceding the public did have an opportunity for public participation.” It quoted the original claim where “members of the community who requested to speak were called immediately.”
Though Baker’s claim that “her opinion and speech were not even mentioned,” the objection also claims she “does not have the legal right to have her email read aloud at the school board meeting for time management reasons alone.” Written comments were “relayed in substance to the board.”
The objection further sought to dismiss the naming of Lichtel among the allegations, as there were no “specific factual allegations directed toward him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.