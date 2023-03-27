Mifflinburg man killed in motorcycle crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Mifflinburg man died as the result of injuries sustained in a high-speed motorcycle crash which occurred at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the 13,000 block of Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.

Troopers said Tyler L. Reichenbach died as the result of a crash which occurred as he was driving a 2001 Honda along Old Turnpike Road at a high rate of speed. 

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.