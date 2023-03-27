Mifflinburg man killed in motorcycle crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Mifflinburg man died as the result of injuries sustained in a high-speed motorcycle crash which occurred at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the 13,000 block of Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said Tyler L. Reichenbach died as the result of a crash which occurred as he was driving a 2001 Honda along Old Turnpike Road at a high rate of speed.
While cresting a hill, troopers said the Honda struck a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Marie Hubler, 40, of Millmont, as the Tahoe slowed to turn into a driveway.
"(Reichenbach) took no evasive action to slow or change direction," troopers wrote, in a media release.
Hubler attempted to speed up in order to avoid a collision, troopers stated.
"(The Honda) hit (the Tahoe) on the passenger side of the vehicle, behind the rear tire," troopers stated. "As a result, (Reichenbach) suffered a fatal injury to his chest, before being thrown from the motorcycle."
He was pronounced dead on scene by representatives from the Union County Coroner's Office.
Hubler and a 17-year-old passenger in her vehicle were not injured.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, the Mifflinburg Hose Company responded to the scene.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
