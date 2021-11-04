State Police At Selinsgrove 3-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 26 along North Susquehanna Trail at North Old Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2021 Freightliner driven by Dillon D. Singh, 40, of Brampton, Ontario, was traveling north when it failed to stop for a red signal, went into the intersection and struck an eastbound 2016 Dodge Ram 5500 driven by Brett R. Burkhardt, 20, of Lebanon, which then struck a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by William K. Grove, 76, of Boiling Springs, police reported.
All drivers and passengers were belted. Singh will be cited with traffic-control signals.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 1 along Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Police said a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Ashley Wallick-Waraksa, 35, of Shamokin, was attempting to enter traffic when it was struck by a westbound 1994 Chevrolet S10 driven by Jeffery S. Hennessy, 51, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted.
Wallick-Waraksa will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, police noted.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three alleged incidents are being investigated, according to police.
The alleged incidents were reported at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 26 along Picnic Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 46-year-old Selinsgrove woman and allegedly involved harassment by communication.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Port Trevorton girl allegedly struck a 36-year-old Port Trevorton woman multiple times during a domestic dispute.
Police said the incident was reported at 11:34 a.m. Nov. 1 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft of services
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a possible theft reported at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Community Aid Thrift Store, 1070 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft from motor vehicle
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Several items were stolen from a 2010 GMC during the overnight hours of Oct. 31, police reported.
The incident allegedly occurred along Dock Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to use the personal information of a 44-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman to obtain unemployment benefits, but was unsuccessful according to police.
The incident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 1 along Health Center Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:09 p.m. Nov. 1 along Northway Road, north of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Candace V. Rook, 76, of Williamsport, was traveling south in a 2017 Ford Fusion when it struck the rear of a 2008 bus driven by David L. Gilbert, 41, of Williamsport. Both drivers were belted.
Rook was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash which occurred at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 405 at Elm Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a 2006 Honda Odyssey driven by Victoria R. Hall, 33, of Muncy, was stopped at Elm Drive when it entered the intersection with Route 405 and struck the rear of a westbound 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Christopher T. Caris, 18, of Lock Haven, then continued through the intersection headed east on Route 405. The Odyssey was located away from the crash scene, police noted, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 12:28 a.m. Nov. 3 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Stella P. Alli, 59, was traveling east in a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GL450 when it struck the deer. Alli was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
MONTOURSVILLE — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer at 6:52 p.m. Nov. 2 along I-180 westbound, east of exit 23, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Derek J. Godspeed, 50, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Godspeed was belted.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A father and son were cited following an alleged domestic at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3 along Fairview Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 62-year-old man and 21-year-old man, both of Unityville, were cited.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly pushed, kicked and grabbed a 31-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:52 p.m. Nov. 2 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested after alleged physical contact with an 18-year-old Williamsport woman during a domestic.
Troopers said the incident was reported between 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 29 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a man and woman for allegedly subjecting one another to unwanted physical contact.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:49 a.m. Nov. 1 along Broad Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County. A 24-year-old Hughesville man and a 19-year-old Montoursville woman were cited.
Public drunkenness
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a welfare check and made contact with a 32-year-old Williamsport woman walking in the middle of the roadway while intoxicated.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 31 along Willow Brook Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A male sleeping on someone’s outdoor swing was found to have a warrant and was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Troopers reported the incident at 1:10 a.m. Oct. 29 along Park Avenue, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — An unnamed suspect allegedly admitted to throwing a rock which damaged an Exxon along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported between 3 and 5:55 a.m. Oct. 17.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old Trout Run woman was scammed into sending $5,000 in gift cards to an unknown person, police reported.
The incident occurred between 8 a.m. and noon Oct. 4 along Finks Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a white Dodge Ram 3500 with Pa. registration ZLM-1583.
The alleged theft occurred between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 7:30 a.m. Oct. 27 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 59-year-old Trout Run man. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft from building
McNETT TOWNSHIP — Various items were reportedly stolen from a building sometime between 9 a.m. Aug. 1 and Oct. 9 along Pleasant Stream Road, McNett Township, Lyocming County.
The victim was a 54-year-old Dover man, police noted. Items reportedly stolen: Generator valued at $450, 5-gallon gas can with gas valued at $25, bow saw valued at $25; cabin door valued at $50 and shed door valued at $50.
Theft of vehicle parts
PENN TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $500 was reportedly taken from a 1999 Ford F-350 belonging to an 81-year-old Hughesville man.
Troopers said the incident was reported between 2:30 p.m. July 4 and 11:15 a.m. Oct. 29 along Reese Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of vehicle parts
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two catalytic converters valued at $750 were reportedly taken from vehicles belonging to B&C Auto Wreckers sometime between 7 a.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m. Oct. 27 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The parts were allegedly taken from a 2001 Ford F-350 and a 1999 Ford F-250.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Various food items were taken from a 46-year-old Williamsport woman, police reported.
Items taken included Weis maple links valued at $3.49, peaches valued at 41.79 and a catfish fillet valued at $10.88, police noted.
Theft by deception
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly filed an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 35-year-old Linden woman.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Oct. 17 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 28-year-old Jersey Shore woman was allegedly used to file an unemployment claim.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Oct. 27 along Canoe Run Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after troopers investigated an alleged trespassing incident between 1:45 and 2:07 a.m. Oct. 2 at Best Western along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Nicholas Harman was arrested, police noted.
