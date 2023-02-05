Penn College names DAISY Award winner

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently presented a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students to Jada M. Buchanan, of Belleville.
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently presented a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students to Jada M. Buchanan, of Belleville.
Buchanan is pursuing an associate degree in nursing.
Her nominator wrote about Buchanan’s empathy for patients during educational rotations at clinical sites.
“One specific patient that Jada had at clinical was a patient who had severe dementia," the nominator wrote. "Jada talked with the patient and answered every single question, regardless of how many times she answered the same question. She was able to keep the patient calm, and this helped a lot with her dementia in the evening. Jada sat with the patient and held her hand until she fell asleep one evening.”
Buchanan is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society.
The DAISY Awards are a project of The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to provide recognition and thank nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The foundation expanded the awards program to academic institutions in order to recognize the faculty who inspire compassionate care in their students and the students who demonstrate it during their education.
Penn College implemented its DAISY Awards program in 2022. One faculty award and three student awards are presented each year. Recipients can be nominated by peers, colleagues, patients, families or alumni. Winners are selected by a committee in Penn College’s nursing program.
