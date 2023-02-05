Penn College names DAISY Award winner

Jada Buchanan

 Jennifer A Cline

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently presented a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students to Jada M. Buchanan, of Belleville.

Buchanan is pursuing an associate degree in nursing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.