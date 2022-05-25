RiverStage to stage 'Spamalot'

LEWISBURG – RiverStage Community Theatre will transport audiences back to merry olde England and the surreal comedy world of Monty Python with its final show of the season, the musical comedy “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 17, 18, 24, and 25, and 2:30 p.m. June 26, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
“Monty Python’s Spamalot,” with music and lyrics by Eric Idle and John Du Prez, features the adventures of King Arthur and his knights in a show that spoofs other musical comedies.
This production is directed by Jove Graham, president of RiverStage, with music direction by Diane Scott.
“This is our third attempt at doing this show, after two COVID cancellations, and so the third time is the charm,” said Graham. “I have been a huge fan of Monty Python since I was a teen, and so the opportunity to do this musical with such an extraordinary local cast is a dream come true. Whether you love Monty Python or you are just looking for a musical comedy with great songs and jokes, you will not want to miss this—it is such a thrill to be doing live musicals again!”
Trey Casimir is the show’s producer
The show features a live orchestra with 12 musicians and a cast of 24 actors of all ages/
King Arthur, his servant Patsy, and the Lady of the Lake are played by Tyler Marvin, Donnie Mapes and Desirae Moore, respectively, and they are accompanied closely on their adventures by Sir Lancelot (Nick Buckman), Sir Robin (Josh Wilkinson), Sir Galahad (Tim Hippensteel) and Sir Bedevere (Teddy Casimir).
Along the way, they encounter a cast of colorful characters played by the ensemble cast: Claire Brassard (Sir Fred), Michael Conard (Prince Herbert), Susan Diffenderfer (Mrs. Galahad), Trevor Evans (Herbert’s Father), Clara Graham, Caitlin Meleski and Jude Wilkinson (The Knights Who Say Ni), Anne Griffin (Guard), Fred Hooper (Brother Maynard), Emma Libby (The Rabbit), Fred Martin (The Historian), Michael McJunkin (Minstrel), Justin Moore (Sir Not Appearing), Elaine Pfeil (Dancer), Andrew Shaffer (Enchanter Tim), Aditi Shruti (Minstrel), Ian Sterner (Concorde), and Steve Stumbris (The Black Knight).
The production is designed by Graham and Dennis Merkle, with choreography by Amy Casimir, lights by Patrick Maynard, sound by Stefan Eisenhower, and stage management by Ashli Starks and Amy Casimir.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.