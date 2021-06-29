Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: MHMR, 1:07 a.m., Smoketown Road; non-injury accident, 12:24 p.m., Lewisburg Cemetery; complaint, 4:57 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 6:39 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 7:18 p.m., River Road and Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 9:02 p.m., North Derr Drive.
• Saturday: Reckless operation, 7:23 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Furnace Road; dispute, 12:06 p.m., Matlack Avenue; lock out, 1:47 p.m., Fisher Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 7:59 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 8:33 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: False business alarm, 7:37 a.m., Buffalo Road; fraud, 9:18 a.m., St. Lawrence Street; commercial motor vehicle, 9:39 a.m., West Market Street at Fairground Road; information, 9:51 a.m., Moore Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 10:06 a.m., North 15th at St. Paul streets; motorist assist, 10:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; 911 open line, 10:47 a.m., Meadowview Court; burglar alarm, 10:48 a.m., St. Mary Street; traffic arrest, 11:18 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; animal issue, 11:42 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 11:52 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; non-injury accident, 6:27 p.m., Fairground and Old Turnpike roads.
• Thursday: Be on the lookout, 1:39 a.m., State Police at Milton; animal complaint, 5:31 a.m., Old Turnpike and Fairground roads; burglary, 9:31 a.m., St. Louis Street; phone call request, 10 a.m., Montcalm Place, East Buffalo Township; wanted person, 1:12 p.m., police headquarters; phone call request, 1:23 p.m., North Second Street; phone call request, 2:11 p.m., State Parole, Williamsport; phone call request, 5:04 p.m., Pine Cone Drive, Mifflinburg; road hazard/closure, 6:50 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Beagle Club Road; animal issue, 7:08 p.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 10:10 p.m., North 10th Street, East Buffalo Township; intoxicated person, 10:28 p.m., Market Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — State police have charged Denise Laroche, 26, of Marcus Hook, after she allegedly assaulted a 57-year-old Selinsgrove woman and a 37-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Multiple misdemeanor and summary charges were filed, police noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 at Selinsgrove State School, Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Accidental death
MIDDLEBURG — Troopers are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Middleburg man reported between 10:13 p.m. May 26 and 3:12 p.m. May 27 along East Oak Avenue, Middleburg, Snyder County.
The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Yarnell Poteat, 24, of Enola, was charged after an attempted traffic stop resulted in a pursuit, troopers reported.
The alleged incident involved a 2021 Toyota and occurred at 8:38 a.m. June 14 along North Susquehanna Trail and Victor Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The vehicle pursuit ended with a tire blowout, troopers noted, and a foot pursuit led troopers into an area of dense brush.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP —Troopers reported investigating a possible harassment reported at noon June 25 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The case is closed, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
HEPBURN TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Williamsport man was determined to be under the influence following a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. June 26 along Lycoming Creek Road, Hepburn Township, Lycoming County.
A 1998 was stopped, police noted. Charges are pending.
3-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a hit-and-run crash at 12:37 a.m. June 25 along East Third street, east of Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a 1988 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Michael J. Gundlach, 59, of Montgomery, was traveling west when it failed to stop for a red light and struck a 2011 Dodge Journey driven by Courtney M. Bartholomew, 31, of South Williamsport, which was pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cody A. DiMarco, 24, of Williamsport. Gundlach allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle and was later located by state police, it was noted. Gundlach was transported for suspicion of DUI.
The crash remains under investigation.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
MONTGOMERY — A 22-year-old Watsontown man sustained a suspected serious injury when his motorcycle crashed into a road sign and guide wire in Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jaimee C. Moyle was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson Softtail east at 7:17 a.m. June 26 along Montgomery Street, west of Burley Drive, Montgomery, when it failed to make a left turn, went off the south side of the roadway, struck a road sign, continued east and hit a guide wire. Moyle was wearing a helmet and sustained what police said was a suspected serious injury.
He will be cited with classes of licenses.
Hit and run
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Williamsport man will be cited with immediate notice of accident to police department following an alleged hit and run reported at 12:32 p.m. June 21 along Youngs Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
James E. Williams was allegedly traveling east in a 2008 Ford F-150 XLT which entered a driveway, went through a yard and into a ditch, police noted. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs deer
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a vehicle vs. deer collision at 10:28 a.m. June 26 along Warrensville Road, north of Robbins Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Subaru Outback driven by Nathanael R. Waltz, 23, of Lancaster, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway, police noted. Waltz and passenger Hannah J. Waltz, 22, of Williamsport, were belted.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file a fraudulent unemployment claim using the personal information of a 34-year-old Hughesville man.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident between noon June 10 and 5 p.m. June 24 along Peterman Lane, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly trespassed on property of North Shore Railroad and stole a locomotive bell valued at $1,500.
The alleged incident occurred between noon May 6 and noon May 10 along Lower Water Street and Antlers Lane, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 43-year-old Shamokin woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 11:37 p.m. June 10 along North Liberty and East Independence streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was stopped, and Danielle Metzger was arrested.
DUI
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, a 24-year-old Sunbury woman was arrested for DUI, police noted.
The stop of a 2012 Toyota Camry was reported at 1:36 a.m. June 26 in the 100 block of Bridge Avenue. Samantha Schon was arrested.
2-vehicle crash
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Two suspected injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash reported at 4:19 p.m. June 25 along Route 225 at Raupstal Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
According to police, a 2003 Pontiac Vibe driven by Jessica Ojeda Figueroa, 41, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it struck a 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Herndon girl, which struck a stopped 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Denelle M. Mace, 35, of Dalmatia. All were belted. Ojeda Figueroa was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and the Herndon girl also sustained a suspected injury, police noted.
Ojeda Figueroa will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. June 22 along North Main Street, south of Pennsylvania Avenue, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle struck the rear of a trailer towed by a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Austin M. McNamara, 30, of Depew, N.Y., then turned around and began traveling north, police noted. A description of the vehicle could not be obtained due to darkness.
Leash law violation
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — William Dangler, 49, of Sunbury, was cited for a leash law violation after troopers responded to a reported dog law violation at 5:30 p.m. June 20 along Mile Post Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
