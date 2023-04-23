Adventure, authenticity define legacy of farmer

Spruce Creek Farmer R. Wayne Harpster has traveled the world.

 PATRICK WAKSMUNSKI/ALTOONA MIRROR

SPRUCE CREEK — For a man who made his living on the farm, R. Wayne Harpster has tales of adventure that feel like stories taken from a fantasy book.

Sitting in his lounge chair with a cigar in hand and tobacco in his lip, the 85-year-old shares his sense of humor through his storytelling of a lifetime of adventures. Surrounded by an assortment of hunting prizes — including deer heads, an elephant tusk and ear, a bear and an elk — Harpster spends his days surveying his acres upon acres of land, whether from his cottage or his lodge.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

