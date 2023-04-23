Adventure, authenticity define legacy of farmer

SPRUCE CREEK — For a man who made his living on the farm, R. Wayne Harpster has tales of adventure that feel like stories taken from a fantasy book.
Sitting in his lounge chair with a cigar in hand and tobacco in his lip, the 85-year-old shares his sense of humor through his storytelling of a lifetime of adventures. Surrounded by an assortment of hunting prizes — including deer heads, an elephant tusk and ear, a bear and an elk — Harpster spends his days surveying his acres upon acres of land, whether from his cottage or his lodge.
Harpster has traveled across the world, from diplomatic trips to China and Japan through his relationship with former President Jimmy Carter to fishing and hunting trips in Argentina and South Africa, among others. He’s also a fishing enthusiast, as his property surrounds the famed Spruce Creek — a renowned fly fishing haven that attracts visitors from all over the country.
Ahead of his time
After enlisting in the U.S. Navy straight out of high school, Harpster returned home from two years of service and began building his farm. He officially started in 1965 and had cows on three different farms after buying land from retiring farmers, eventually deciding to combine his properties into one large territory.
Harpster expanded to more than 400 cows about 1970, and the farm continued to grow year after year, reaching more than 3,000 head of cattle today. The Harpster farm — or Evergreen Farms, as it is officially known — is considered one of the largest dairy farms in the state and has won numerous awards over the years.
Harpster was very innovative with his farming techniques, according to Kenneth Raney, the former executive director and current director of member service for the Pennsylvania Holstein Association. Raney knew Harpster from their time together in the association, as Harpster was president of the organization for a couple of years in the ’80s. Raney inducted Harpster into the Pa. Holstein Association Hall of Fame in 2013.
Raney said Evergreen was one of the largest and most progressive dairies in the state and even in the country at the time. Harpster was an “excellent” leader and president, who shared many of his ideas and practices with his constituents to help benefit the other Holstein farms across the state.
The size of the operation and the farm was “ahead of its time,” according to Raney.
Harpster said his goal was always to be able to pass the farm down to his sons — Abraham, Aaron and Andrew — when they were old enough and capable of running the business. The boys gradually took over the farm in the ’90s, and Andrew was the last to return home from college, taking the remaining responsibilities off his father’s hands — much to the reluctance of the senior Harpster.
“It was very hard for him to let go,” Andrew said.
Andrew said their father made them work for the right to continue the family business as Harpster had seen too many other families pass down their wealth and land too easily without preparing their children for that responsibility. Those businesses failed more often than not, and Harpster did not want to let that happen with Evergreen.
Andrew said his dad would go on long vacations with his wife, Marjorie, to leave the farm in the boys’ care from a young age so they would learn how to handle that workload on their own. Harpster also let his sons look at the farm’s financial records to have an understanding of bookkeeping.
“He always lived by example,” Andrew said. “Everything he’s done in my lifetime has been to foster his family and business so it could be turned over to the next generation.”
The boys had to buy the farm from their father, and Andrew said they are still paying him to this day. Now in his 80s, Harpster has taken a backseat in the business. Andrew said he lets them run the farm on their own and lets them make their own mistakes to learn from them.
On the fly
For anyone living around Spruce Creek, fly fishing is almost a rite of passage. The creek is widely considered some of the best trout waters in the country. Harpster keeps his portion of the creek stocked with trout and treats the water regularly to keep the fish and waters healthy.
Bill Anderson, president of the Little Juniata River Association, has worked with Harpster on a number of occasions, as Harpster regularly donates his waters for youth fishing programs and other fundraisers. Anderson previously owned a fly shop in Franklinville, from 2003-05, and Harpster would stop in to have flies tied before heading on fishing trips.
“He’s well known to have the longest stretch of a private stream in the area,” Anderson said. “He’s always been beneficial to the trout in the stream.”
Any time Anderson wanted to do anything related to youth and kids, Harpster would step up and offer his stream for the event. Anderson said he was always eager to help and was constantly looking for opportunities to donate his land and resources. Typically, visitors to Harpster’s portion of the creek have to pay for the privilege, but youth always get priority treatment.
Fly fishing legend Joe Humphreys has also worked with Harpster over the years, primarily with Penn State University’s Jesse Arnelle Fly Fishing Initiative. The program was designed to give underrepresented students the opportunity to learn how to fly fish. Humphreys led the program for years and Harpster regularly volunteered his creek, even through the present day.
“He has been so gracious and helpful with his waters,” Humphreys said.
Always the same Wayne Harpster
It was through his love of fishing that Harpster had the opportunity to meet then-President Jimmy Carter. Carter came to Harpster’s farm unannounced in 1979 to go fishing in his creek. From that first visit, Harpster formed a relationship with Carter that has lasted now more than 40 years. Carter visited Spruce Creek almost every summer without fail, even after he left the White House.
“It has been a wonderful relationship,” Harpster said. “It was like we had known each other for years.”
Carter and Harpster traveled around the world on fishing trips, and Harpster introduced him to several renowned local fishing experts, like Humphreys.
“He (Harpster) was instrumental in getting me to meet President Carter,” Humphreys said.
Speaking about Harpster in his diary, Carter said he is an “outstanding dairy farmer,” but also “one of the best trout fishermen I know.”
Andrew Harpster said his father and Carter’s relationship was especially unique because of their differing political views, but that difference never negatively impacted their view of each other.
“Politically, they couldn’t be more different in certain ways, but at the end of the day, they both had love for the land and love for their nation,” Andrew said.
To this day, Andrew, Abraham and Aaron sit down for lunch with their dad every day during the work week. They have welcomed many influential people to their table over the years — including MLB franchise owners, the director of the FBI and a Supreme Court justice — and Andrew said his dad’s authenticity is likely the reason that so many are attracted to him. He never changes his personality or who he is based on his company. He is always the same Wayne Harpster.
“He doesn’t change for them and people respect that,” Andrew said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.