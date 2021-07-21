MUNCY — "Paragon on Pepper Street," a free performance by the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO), will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Pepper Street Farm, 232 Pepper St., Muncy.
The orchestra, with conductor Rick Benjamin, plans a program suitable to the season and setting, featuring selections by John Phillip Sousa, Scott Joplin and rarely heard "gems" from the PRO music library. The concert, presented by the Muncy Historical Society, will feature soprano Bernadette Boerckel.
Local food vendors will be in attendance and there will be complimentary popcorn available. Lawn chairs or blankets were recommended. A rain location will be available at the Muncy High School gymnasium.
