DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District and the union representing its teachers averted a planned job action Thursday night.
"Both sides came together (and) worked diligently," said Dave Fortuanto, Danville Education Association president. "We gave. They gave. We bent in the middle."
As noted during the regular board meeting the previous night, the sides worked with a mediator. Fortunato noted members would vote on the tentative contract in the days ahead.
School directors will also need to approve the agreement, which will likely be on the agenda for the board meeting of Wednesday, Nov. 18. Fortunato speculated as to whether a special meeting would be called.
Meantime, Superintendent Ricki Boyle was relieved that the district and union employees reached a tentative deal.
"Averting a strike is good for the students, the teachers, and the community," Boyle wrote. "I am grateful to all the negotiation team members for their hard work and willingness to do what is best for the students.
The negotiation and agreement followed a board meeting where it was apparent that health insurance deductibles were at issue for union members covered. Citizen comment questioned the wisdom of striking amid current economic conditions.
Other comments from viewers observed that most working people with health insurance faced similar or greater deductible amounts.
