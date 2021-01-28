State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported fight in the self checkout lane at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two males reportedly engaged in a fight. An investigation is ongoing, though a 30-year-old Selinsgrove man was listed as a victim.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported harassment at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 41-year-old Monroe Township man was victimized, police said.
Firearm carrying concealed
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was taken into custody after troopers said he was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms in his vehicle.
Bronson Stone, 38, was taken into custody for unrelated warrants after allegedly being found in possession of two loaded weapons in his 2004 Ford F150 XLT.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating the alleged theft of $1,220 from Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
MONTGOMERY — An unnamed driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of a crash.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 24 along West Houston Avenue at Louisa Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County. A 1996 Ford Contour was traveling west when it went northeast off the roadway and struck a utility pole, troopers said. The driver was found to be under the influence and was arrested, police said. No injuries were noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was transported to the hospital with a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 5:59 a.m. Jan. 20 along Dunwoody Road at Route 287, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2002 Ford Escape driven by Gary L. Oberdorf, 58, of Williamsport, was traveling north along Route 87 when it made a left onto Dunwoody Road and struck the front of an eastbound 1996 Western Star driven by Jeffrey L. Rine, 55, of Williamsport, troopers noted. Oberdorf was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. Rine was belted and was not injured.
Both drivers were issued warnings for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WOLF TOWNSHIP —A Hughesville woman sustained a suspected minor injury when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 24 along Elm Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Nikki J. Williams, 34, was allegedly traveling west in a 2008 BMW M3 when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and stuck the pole. Speed played a factor in the crash, troopers noted. Williams was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with driving too fast for conditions and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Muncy girl sustained a suspected minor injury when her car swerved to avoid a cat, struck an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side.
A 2010 Subaru Legacy was traveling south when it swerved right off the roadway to avoid the cat, troopers noted. The crash occurred at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 24 along Rabittown Road, south of Keller Lane, Muncy Township. The girl was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury. She was belted.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23 along I-180 westbound, west of Cemetery Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Joseph T. Davis, 62, of Wellsboro, was traveling west when it lost the load it was carrying, troopers reported. A westbound 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Sandra K. Giacomi, 75, of Williamsport, struck the load. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Davis will be cited with securing loads in vehicles and Giacomi will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 24 along East Third Street at Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Trevor W. Crowley, 19, of Hollywood, Md., was traveling east when it attempted a left turn onto Clayton Avenue and was struck by a westbound 1999 Plymouth Voyager driven by Michael W. McCloskey, 61, of Montoursville, troopers noted. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Crowley will be cited with vehicle turning left, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control and struck a concrete curb at 3:18 p.m. Jan. 25 along Cemetery Hill Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Chrysler Concorde driven by William N. Sterner, 81, of Montgomery, was traveling south when Sterner began coughing and his foot slipped off the brake pedal in a right curve, causing the vehicle to hit a concrete curb. Sterner was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control in a curve and struck the curb and a speed limit sign.
Troopers said the accident took place at 1:12 p.m. Jan. 26 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. Matthew R. Hill, 20, of Montoursville, was traveling south in a 2001 Ford Taurus when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway into a curve and sign. Hill was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:32 p.m. Jan. 26 along Four Mile Drive, west of Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Jessica A. Kates, 35, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Kates and a child passenger were belted and no injuries were noted. Kates will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
MUNCY — A Chevrolet S10 struck the driver’s side mirror of a parked 2005 Ford F-150 XLT along North Main Street and fled north.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 18 along North Main Street, north of East Water Street, Muncy, Lycoming County.
Assault
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An argument between a formerly married couple escalated when a handgun was brandished, troopers noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 26 along Route 87, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. A 29-year-old Montoursville woman was arrested. The victim was a 31-year-old Williamsport man, police said.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man allegedly punched someone repeatedly in the face.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:35 a.m. Dec. 22 at 709 Palmer Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Edward Michael Bower, 62, was charged.
Forgery
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An investigation into a theft/fraud/forgery is underway, according to police.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. Jan. 19 and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 along Woodland Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 54-year-old Montoursville man was allegedly victimized.
Possession
WILLIAMSPORT — Four New Jersey residents face charges stemming from their alleged involvement in a pursuit during which cocaine was thrown from the vehicle.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2 a.m. Jan. 20 along Route 15 north and West Fourth Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, however the driver fled, initiating a pursuit. Cocaine was thrown from the vehicle three different times, it was noted. The pursuit ended when spike strips were deployed, troopers said.
Kevin Echevarria, 25, of Camden, N.J.; Jesus Izquierdo, 30, of Woolrich, N.J.; Fredeswinda Echevarria, 24, of Camden, N.J.; and Shayna Castellano, 20, of Camden, N.J., were taken into custody and committed to Lycoming County Prison on charges of conspiracy, possession and related charges, police noted.
Criminal mischief
SALLADASBURG — A Jersey Shore man used tools to damage an ATM machine which kept his ATM card.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 16 at a Jersey Shore State Bank ATM at Dandy Mart, 4294 Route 287, Salladasburg, Lycoming County. The unnamed 52-year-old used various tools which caused $8,400 in damages to the machine, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone took $200 worth of fuel from a vehicle belonging to a 69-year-old Milton man, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place between 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 25 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. In addition to the theft of fuel, police reported the suspect put paper into the ignition of the vehicle and caused approximately $100 in damage to the vehicle door.
Theft of scrap metal
MONTGOMERY — State police have identified a suspect in an alleged theft of scrap metal Jan. 17 along South Main Street and Henry Hand Drive, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
The theft occurred along the railroad tracks and included the theft of copper wire valued at $30. The wire belonged to Norfolk Southern. The suspect was not named and an investigation is ongoing. The stolen property was recovered, police noted.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a suspect who claimed to work for Publishers Clearing House while offering a large sum of prize money.
The alleged incident took place between Jan. 8-22 along Hampton Way, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
