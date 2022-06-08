MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School recently announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the fourth marking period

To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments.

To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.

Distinguished honor roll students are:

Third grade

Lylie Bower

Madelynn Herb

Coalston Heverly

Hannah Johnson

Arianna Mitchell

Grant O’Rourke

Ethan Post

Eva Williams

Fourth grade

Basil Barbier

Ethan Boyer

Aspen Burchell

Sophia Geiger

Leila Hampton

Kylie Housenecht

Lyle Huggler

Chelsea Marquette

Kaydence Matlock

Amelia Russell

Weston Sherman

Parker Shrimp

Bryar Walk

Fifth grade

Aurora Buss

Hailey Campbell

Julianna Cole

Amelia Frost

Gage Furman

Madison Hamm

Joey Kroft

Santino Williams

Sixth grade

Jonathon Bryson

Grace Childs

Stefaun Gair

Jenna Housenecht

Ian Marquette

Emily Miller

Olivia Raup

Brady O’Rourke

Madison Price

Students named to the honor roll are:

Third grade

Lincoln Bennett

Peyton Campbell

Ares Clayton

Piper Fogelman

Penelope Joy

Harper LaForme

Leo Miller

Lee Raup

Sadie Troxell

Ava Whelchel

Ruby Williams

Bailey Young

Fourth grade

Isaac Barilla

Waylnn Barrows

Carson Barto

Landon Bashitta

Jocelyn Bartlett

Holden Bennett

Madision Buck

Lillian Dieter

Charles Emery

Logan Gair

Trsitan Gockley

Alice Heffelfinger

Alexandria Jenkins

Olivia Kaelin

Bentley King

Julian Mayersky

Aaliyah Mistretta

Lance Moon

Isaiah Mowery

Willow Reynolds

Mya Temple

Jaelyn Thomas

Brock Ulrich

Abigail Walters

Fifth grade

Madison Buck

Brooklyn Dietrich

Avery Heasley

Alice Herb

Domenic Kolasa

Taylor Medina

Miranda Staggert

Raegan Troxell

Maddie Whitmoyer

Sixth grade

Molly Beirly

Hailey Bitler

Isabella Clinard

Audrey Cook

Briar Cross

Kira Follmer

Lily Gingery

Collin Gregory

Evan Hugar

Elliana Jacobs

Carly Kepner

Erika Kunst

Micheal Montefusco

Daniel Moon

Ashley Propst

Carter Rider

Sophia Snyder

Porter Tobin

Chase Waring

Hunter Young

