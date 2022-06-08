MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Elementary School recently announced its distinguished honor roll and honor roll for the fourth marking period
To be named to the distinguished honor roll, students must score advanced in four subject areas and the rest proficient with no more than three missed homework assignments.
To be named to the honor roll, students must score proficient in all subjects and miss no more than three homework assignments.
Distinguished honor roll students are:
Third grade
Lylie Bower
Madelynn Herb
Coalston Heverly
Hannah Johnson
Arianna Mitchell
Grant O’Rourke
Ethan Post
Eva Williams
Fourth grade
Basil Barbier
Ethan Boyer
Aspen Burchell
Sophia Geiger
Leila Hampton
Kylie Housenecht
Lyle Huggler
Chelsea Marquette
Kaydence Matlock
Amelia Russell
Weston Sherman
Parker Shrimp
Bryar Walk
Fifth grade
Aurora Buss
Hailey Campbell
Julianna Cole
Amelia Frost
Gage Furman
Madison Hamm
Joey Kroft
Santino Williams
Sixth grade
Jonathon Bryson
Grace Childs
Stefaun Gair
Jenna Housenecht
Ian Marquette
Emily Miller
Olivia Raup
Brady O’Rourke
Madison Price
Students named to the honor roll are:
Third grade
Lincoln Bennett
Peyton Campbell
Ares Clayton
Piper Fogelman
Penelope Joy
Harper LaForme
Leo Miller
Lee Raup
Sadie Troxell
Ava Whelchel
Ruby Williams
Bailey Young
Fourth grade
Isaac Barilla
Waylnn Barrows
Carson Barto
Landon Bashitta
Jocelyn Bartlett
Holden Bennett
Madision Buck
Lillian Dieter
Charles Emery
Logan Gair
Trsitan Gockley
Alice Heffelfinger
Alexandria Jenkins
Olivia Kaelin
Bentley King
Julian Mayersky
Aaliyah Mistretta
Lance Moon
Isaiah Mowery
Willow Reynolds
Mya Temple
Jaelyn Thomas
Brock Ulrich
Abigail Walters
Fifth grade
Madison Buck
Brooklyn Dietrich
Avery Heasley
Alice Herb
Domenic Kolasa
Taylor Medina
Miranda Staggert
Raegan Troxell
Maddie Whitmoyer
Sixth grade
Molly Beirly
Hailey Bitler
Isabella Clinard
Audrey Cook
Briar Cross
Kira Follmer
Lily Gingery
Collin Gregory
Evan Hugar
Elliana Jacobs
Carly Kepner
Erika Kunst
Micheal Montefusco
Daniel Moon
Ashley Propst
Carter Rider
Sophia Snyder
Porter Tobin
Chase Waring
Hunter Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.