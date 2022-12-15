LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is ready for the snow.
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is ready for the snow.
At Wednesday night’s Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting, Chief Paul Yost said his officers are ready for the winter’s first major weather event.
Yost said they have four all-wheel-drive vehicles ready for the winter storm. The chief’s main concern is accidents during the weather. However, Yost said usually during storms they don’t receive many calls due to people staying inside.
The commission discussed having a work session in the coming year to address concerns of drawing down the department’s checking account to lower-than-comfortable levels.
The discussion was brought up due to the fact that three pay periods were scheduled during December, which drew the department’s checking account down to $15,000.
Department Manager Lisa Wolf said she wasn’t too concerned about the checking account as the department has received its monthly funding from the participating municipalities.
Commission member Jordi Comas suggested having a cap on how low the department can draw down the checking account. Other suggestions to be discussed at an upcoming work session would be to have payments issued by actual expense or to keep payments based on the budget.
The commission accepted an engagement letter from Herring, Roll and Sullivan to audit the books for the Department, at a cost not to exceed $4,000.
The commission also approved the meeting schedule for 2023, with meetings set for 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
