DIG Furniture Bank granted $10,000

From left, Gabby Herman, DIG operations director; Amanda Stutzman, Women’s Giving Circle Steering Committee; Emily Gorski, DIG executive director; and Christine Orlando, Community Giving Foundation senior program officer.

 Provided

MILTON — DIG Furniture Bank (DIG) has received a $10,000 grant from The Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Giving Foundation for the purchase of new mattresses, box springs, bed frames, and pillows for eligible women and children via DIG’s Good Night’s Sleep Fund.

DIG was established in 2020 to help families living with low income avoid the high costs behind furnishing a home. Gently used furniture and household items that would otherwise be thrown away or sold for profit are redirected as donations to provide critical in-kind support for families, saving them thousands of dollars in unnecessary expense while furnishing their homes.

