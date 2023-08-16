DIG Furniture Bank granted $10,000

MILTON — DIG Furniture Bank (DIG) has received a $10,000 grant from The Women’s Giving Circle of the Community Giving Foundation for the purchase of new mattresses, box springs, bed frames, and pillows for eligible women and children via DIG’s Good Night’s Sleep Fund.
DIG was established in 2020 to help families living with low income avoid the high costs behind furnishing a home. Gently used furniture and household items that would otherwise be thrown away or sold for profit are redirected as donations to provide critical in-kind support for families, saving them thousands of dollars in unnecessary expense while furnishing their homes.
While DIG largely relies on donations to furnish local families’ homes, the risk of passing down used mattresses and bedding is significant. DIG’s Good Night’s Sleep Fund was established to raise donated dollars for the purchase of new, clean, and safe bedding to promote better sleep for DIG clients.
The Women’s Giving Circle empowers, connects, and inspires women and girls by supporting initiatives and resources that better their lives. It is a program of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages more than 300 charitable funds to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org.
To learn more about DIG and how to donate, volunteer, or support the agency another way, contact info@digfb.org or 570-658-9880.
