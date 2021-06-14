NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Fireman's Festival will be held June 24-26 in New Berlin.
The schedule of entertainment includes: Rapid Run, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24; Mark Alexander, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 25; and Lucky Afternoon, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
There will be no carnival rides or parade this year.
