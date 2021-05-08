PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan recently announced that members’ out-of-pocket cost waivers for in-network telehealth and inpatient COVID-19 treatments have been extended to July 20, as permitted under current state and federal emergency declarations.
The Health Plan also reminded all Pennsylvanians of expanded health coverage options and tax credits available from federal, COVID relief-focused legislation.
UPMC Health Plan will waive all member cost-sharing, such as deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance through July 20 for selected in-network COVID-19 treatments, including inpatient hospital services and emerging, proven therapies such as monoclonal antibody treatments offered by UPMC.
According to UPMC clinical leaders, this is the only treatment that has been shown to improve outcomes for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, and UPMC is providing this treatment to individuals who meet certain guidelines.
UPMC Health Plan will continue waiving all deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance for in-network telehealth (virtual) visits with a health care provider, including through UPMC AnywhereCare through July 20. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these types of visits have become increasingly popular with consumers and their providers.
Both before and during the current public health emergency, UPMC Health Plan has covered a wide range of telehealth services for preventive care, acute care, and medical condition management.
