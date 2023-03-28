Taking a walk back in time in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s upcoming walking tour will give participants the opportunity to step back in time.
“The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” tour picks up where the 2020 and 2021 “Scandals and Scoundrels” tour left off.
Tour dates are May 7, May 21 and June 3. The walks will be about 90 minutes in length, covering 1.25 miles. Participants are encouraged to wear sensible walking shoes and bring a water bottle. Tours leave from the Buggy Museum’s Visitors’ Center at 598 Green St. at 1 p.m., and will be held rain or shine.
Museum volunteer/tour guide Mary Sullivan said the tour will feature a familiar format, in comparison to other tours that have been held.
“Participants will walk the streets of Mifflinburg and hear stories from the local papers that they’ve not heard before,” Suillvan said. “Many of these were buried in the past.
“Since the newspapers of yesteryear were an early form form of Facebook, quite often the stories that were printed about fine, upstanding citizens were loaded with information that presented these people in a very different light,” she continued. “Dirty laundry sold papers.”
Sullivan said the Mifflinburg walking tours have been going on for while a while.
“I try to offer some sort of history tour every year,” she said. “Early ones were bike tours. They started in 2016, I think. I did one on the unsung business women of Mifflinburg for women’s suffrage, and then stumbled on the idea of a newspaper tour, which has been offered for a few years as well.
“Of course we also offer the ghost tours in the fall and that’s been going on for four years. Since all of these tours tend to sell out very quickly, it shows that people enjoy history if it is presented in a fun manner. And these tours do just that,” added Sullivan.
The tour is based on news articles from both the Mifflinburg Telegraph and The Lewisburg Journal from the 1880s to the 1940s, and offers humorous and sometimes shocking insights into the unsung heroes, crafty criminals, tragic victims and femme fatales that helped shaped the area’s past.
Sullivan said women and children were especially treated differently during that era.
“I don’t want to give away any of my stories but I will tell you that what was shocking to me in the reading the papers from the 1800s was how women and children were treated by the justice system,” she said. “And by the press. Quite different than today.”
Sullivan said women and children appeared to be treated as if they were “above the law.”
“Children were viewed almost as property, with very few rights,” Sullivan said. “And not as many protections as we have now. Their names were printed by the papers, regardless of the crime against them.”
Those to be talked about on the tour include a Mifflinburg resident with a connection to Abraham Lincoln, and a World War II hero.
“It will be more active than interactive with participants walking throughout town hearing these stories,” Sullivan said, of the tour. “I hope it will be interactive as well as we discuss the differences and similarities between us and people 200 years ago.”
Tickets go on sale April 1. Tour size is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance from the museum’s web site, www.buggymuseum.org, or on the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s Facebook page.
Further questions can be directed to msulliva@pct.edu.
