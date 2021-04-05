ALLENWOOD — The Watsontown Lioness Club will hold an Adult Egg Hunt Saturday, April 10, at the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Second Street, Allenwood. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the hunt starting at 8.
The event will include vendors, prizes, a Chinese auction and food. Those attending must be 18 and over and should bring a flash light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.