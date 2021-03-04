MILTON — For more than a decade, community members facing food insecurity gathered each Monday evening at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church to receive a hot meal offered as part of a program operated through the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement.
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic one year ago, the Community Harvest meal was put on hold due to safety concerns. Since that time, those involved with the project have been anxiously awaiting the day in which the meals could resume.
Although now operated under a different format, the service of the meals resumed Monday evening in the church parking lot on Lower Market Street.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to do this since COVID hit,” Lauren Ziolkowski, a CORE Susquehanna AmeriCorps member serving as Food Access coordinator with the Office of Civic Engagement, said as she prepared for Monday’s meal.
Ziolkowski spoke about the program as she worked with fellow AmeriCorps member Carl Nelson to set up tables to serve a meal from, in the church parking lot. Nelson is the Office of Civic Engagement’s Education and Outreach coordinator.
While the program traditionally used volunteers to prepare and serve the sit-down meals, due to COVID-19 Ziolkowski said those who work in the Office of Civic Engagement are now preparing and serving the food.
Initially, soup and bread will be served. Those in need of a meal are invited to drive or walk to the church parking lot to pick up the food items.
The food will be distributed from 5 to 5:45 p.m. each Monday.
“It’s free,” Ziolkowski said. “You don’t have to provide proof of your income.”
She noted that COVID-19 concerns and the weather played a part in determining when the program would be able to resume.
As Monday marked the first week of the program in its new format, Ziolkowski and Nelson weren’t expecting a large turnout.
“We got 50 meals prepared,” Ziolkowski said, adding that she expects the number to increase each week as community members learn the program has resumed.
“There are a lot of folks in Milton who are food insecure,” she said. “We don’t want to see our neighbors go hungry.”
In previous years, produce for the meals was provided by the Lewisburg Community Garden, another program operated through the Office of Civic Engagement.
Although there is currently no produce available, Nelson said that will eventually be reincorporated into the Community Harvest meal.
If the weather cooperates, Nelson said work in the garden will resume April 1.
Community volunteers are needed to help with the garden from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning in April.
“We’ve got lots of seedlings and seeds to get in the ground,” Nelson said, adding that maintenance must also be performed on the garden as a result of the winter weather.
“The community garden is two sections,” Nelson explained. “Half the plots are available to local community members (to rent). Half the plots we use to grow (produce) to give back out to local food programs.”
Both Nelson and Ziolkowski noted they opted to serve their one-year AmeriCorps terms with the Office of Civic Engagement.
“I started volunteering with the community garden at the start of the pandemic,” Nelson said. “I saw a need in the community for healthy, nutritious food.”
Ziolkowski said she’s interested in social justice causes.
“There are a lot of folks who are food insecure,” she said, adding that she realized she could make a difference through working with the Office of Civic Engagement.
The two noted that AmeriCorps members are given a stipend for their work, and at the end of their one-year term are awarded an education stipend.
